The GOP brass think Hillary is a much safer bet than their own frontrunners.

The Washington Post buried the lede in its latest update on the panic sweeping over the Republican establishment

The apprehension among some party elites goes beyond electability, according to one Republican strategist who spoke on the condition of anonymity to talk candidly about the worries.

“We’re potentially careening down this road of nominating somebody who frankly isn’t fit to be president in terms of the basic ability and temperament to do the job,” this strategist said. “It’s not just that it could be somebody Hillary could destroy electorally, but what if Hillary hits a banana peel and this person becomes president?” 

That’s a stunning admission. Arguably more damning than similar Republican second-guessing when John McCain allowed Sarah Palin to be his running mate. 

Brian Beutler

Brian Beutler is a senior editor at The New Republic. He hosts Primary Concerns, a podcast about politics.

