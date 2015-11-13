You are using an outdated browser.
Please upgrade your browser
and improve your visit to our site.
Skip Navigation
/

With a few tweaks, Donald Trump's ad calling Ben Carson a pathological liar could be about himself.

Trump tweeted “Happy Friday the 13th” with a link to the Instagram video, which shows Carson saying that when he was a teenager, he tried to stab a friend. That’s followed by a CNN clip of a childhood friend saying Carson wasn’t violent as a kid. The ad says, “Violent criminal? Or pathological liar? We don’t need either as president.”

It’s harsh. But it could apply to Trump, too. Trump’s ex-wife claimed he violently attacked her, then recanted. And Trump is well-known for embellishing the truth. In a 1990 Vanity Fair story, Trump’s lawyer said, “Donald is a believer in the big-lie theory... If you say something again and again, people will believe you.”

Happy Friday the 13th

A video posted by Donald J. Trump (@realdonaldtrump) on

Elspeth Reeve


Read More:
Politics, Donald Trump, Ben Carson