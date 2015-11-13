There must be something in that crisp mountain air that inspires Colorado to try out all the best policy experiments.

After becoming one of the first states to legalize cannabis, Colorado will soon have the opportunity to create a single-payer health care system providing universal coverage to everyone in the state.



Colorado’s secretary of state, Wayne Williams, announced this week that ColoradoCare, a citizen initiative to implement a single-payer healthcare system in the state, had submitted enough valid signatures to qualify for the November 2016 ballot. The group turned in 158,831 signatures, far surpassing the 98,492 required. The initiative is tentatively titled Amendment 69.

