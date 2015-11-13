Barack Obama wants you to know that he did not sing "Freak on a Leash."

While awarding Capt. Florent Groberg the Medal of Honor on Thursday for heroically tackling a suicide bomber, President Obama assured Groberg and the gathered crowd that he was not Jonathan Davis, the lead singer of Korn. He told them, “I am not the lead singer from Korn,” to really drive the point home.

Why did the most powerful man in the world have to distinguish himself from the pioneering nu metal singer? Apparently Davis visited Groberg in the hospital where he was recovering from 33 surgeries, but the soldier (and Korn fan) was too delirious to grasp what was happening. In his speech, Obama set the scene: “Flo thought, ‘What’s going on? Am I hallucinating?’ But he wasn’t—it was all real. And so today, Flo, I want to assure you, you are not hallucinating. You are actually in the White House. Those cameras are on. I am not the lead singer from Korn.”

Davis, who accused Obama of being an “Illuminati puppet” set on creating “a police state” on Alex Jones’s conspiracy corner in February of last year, seemed impressed, posting a video of the speech on Instagram with the caption “Wow.” It is unclear if Groberg is the first Korn fan to win the Medal of Honor.