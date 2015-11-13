Ayn Rand wrecked several generations of conservatives, and with this namesake cocktail, she can wreck you too.

Indeed it’s been quite a day for the long deceased progenitor of Objectivism and champion of irresponsibly unregulated markets: this morning, Nobel prize winning economist Paul Krugman drive-by identified her as the source of the dumber, more conspiratorial side of Republican economic reasoning; and this afternoon, Jezebel brought us the ‘Ayn Brand’, a cocktail designed to get you “objectively shitfaced.”

The drink, if you’re wondering, is one part vinegar and thee parts vodka. Replace the vodka with piss, and you have roughly the composition of Rand herself.

