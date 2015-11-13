Gamers enjoy video games more than masturbation and the world is a weirder place by the day.

That, at least, seems to be the assumption after traffic at the critically acclaimed porn site, Pornhub, (Note to HR: not linking, chill out), saw a 10 percent decline (ha!) in traffic this week following the release (ha!!) of the video game Fallout 4.

According to an article in VentureBeat, Pornhub vice president Corey Price told GamesBeat:

“Based on the data, it looks like a huge surge of people decided to indulge in some wasteland wandering by taking the day off of work and school to play, while the rest of the world had to wade through what we assume were the longest hours of work ever in anticipation of some alone time with their consoles.”

Priorities, children.