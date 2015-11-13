Multiple deaths reported in Paris attacks.

CNN affiliate BFN reports that at least 60 people have been killed in multiple attacks on the French capital. Preliminary reports indicate that there were two explosions near a soccer stadium hosting a match between France and Germany, a shooting at a restaurant, and another attack at 90 Rue Charonne. Reuters is also reporting a fifth attack at a Paris shopping mall.

President Francois Hollande was attending the match at the Stade de France and was evacuated. AFP reports that hostages have been taken at the Bataclan concert hall, where the Eagles of Death Metal were scheduled to perform tonight, according to police. According to the AP, as many as 100 people may be being held. CNN is reporting that police have surrounded the concert hall and are exchanging gunfire with people on the roof. A French police official told the AP that 11 people were killed in the restaurant.

Earlier this week, French authorities announced that they had foiled a plot to attack a military base in Touloun. Stay tuned for more details.