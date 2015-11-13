President Obama calls Paris siege "an attack on all of humanity."

In a short statement from the White House, Obama pledged to give France whatever support it needs as it reels from multiple, ongoing attacks. Obama has not yet spoken to French President Francois Hollande, citing the fact that he’s “very busy at the moment.” But he clearly stated that this is a terrorist attack, though he would not “speculate as to who might be responsible.”

“This is a heartbreaking situation and we in the U.S. know what it’s like. We’ve gone through these episodes ourselves,” Obama said. “The bonds of liberte, egalite, fraternite are values we share, and will endure beyond any act of terrorism or hateful vision.”

