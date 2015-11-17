To circumvent the filibuster, Senate Republicans have decided to use a majority-vote procedure designed to help Congress turn their fiscal blueprints for the country into law. This process, known as budget reconciliation, is a powerful tool for creating, eliminating, or changing tax-and-spending programs, but it is limited to those programs. The Affordable Care Act, by contrast, is a hodgepodge of taxes, subsidies, and regulations, the latter of which is immune from the reconciliation process. Senate Republicans are thus barred from repealing the law’s coverage guarantee, and, crucially its individual mandate, without a supermajority.

This complication alone threatens to derail the repeal initiative. Conservatives in both the House and Senate say they are loath to support partial repeal legislation, and in the House, where rules are laxer, Republicans passed a reconciliation bill that eliminates the individual mandate. When it comes time to iron out the differences between House and Senate proposals, conservatives might decide that the necessary concessions weaken the legislation into pointlessness.

But the bigger problem is that Republicans in both chambers are losing their nerve. They could theoretically pass legislation to zero out the law’s subsidies and Medicaid expansion through the budget process, but they don’t want to answer to their voters for doing so.

“I am very concerned about the 160,000 people who had Medicaid expansion in my state. I have difficulty with that being included,” West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito told The Hill. Another Republican senator chimed in anonymously, “Repealing the Medicaid expansion is not going to be in there because it’s too problematic for many Republicans.”

Neither the Senate’s nor the House’s bill targets the coverage expansion—the very entitlement that fuels the right’s outrage. And this for purely symbolic legislation! Actually replacing Obamacare will at this point—and at the very least—require Republicans to implement an alternative before phasing out the existing system.

Republican presidential candidates don’t yet have to grapple with the likelihood that the same squeamish members of Congress will be in office in 2017—and that even a concerted effort by a consolidated Republican government to repeal Obamacare is likely to collapse. But their shared tendency to make fantastical promises unrooted in reality has some Republican insiders deeply worried—not just about their electability, but about what happens if one of them is elected president.

In a remarkable confession to Robert Costa—who ascended to the Washington Post from the conservative National Review and is deeply sourced in Republican politics—a party strategist essentially acknowledged that Hillary Clinton is a safer presidential bet than either of the GOP’s front-running candidates, Trump and Ben Carson. “We’re potentially careening down this road of nominating somebody who frankly isn’t fit to be president in terms of the basic ability and temperament to do the job,” the strategist said. “It’s not just that it could be somebody Hillary could destroy electorally, but what if Hillary hits a banana peel and this person becomes president?”

This is indeed a spooky thought. Trump and Carson certainly do have the wrong temperament for the presidency. The fact that one of them could conceivably win it is a profound indictment of a party whose leaders have let the tiller slip, and it’s good that some Republican operatives are aware of it. Yet those same operatives seem completely unperturbed by the fact that their less impetuous candidates are courting failure in more mundane ways, overcommitting themselves such that whether they have a presidential temperament or not, the presidency will have the wrong temperament for them.