The latest from Paris.

Police have stormed the Bataclan concert hall where up to 100 hostages were being held by a group of attackers. The Associated Press reports that the assault is over, leaving at least two attackers killed. Reports indicate as many as seven sites in Paris were targeted nearly simultaneously, including near the Stade de France, where the national side was playing Germany in a soccer match. President Francois Hollande, who was evacuated from the stadium, has ordered a state of emergency and closed the country’s borders. Agence-France Presse reports that 100 people were killed at the concert hall alone; the total death count from all the attacks had previously stood at about 60. It’s a horror show.