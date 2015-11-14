Novelist Hari Kunzru is calling out the worst tweets about the Paris attacks.

Even before the attacks ended, a number of pundits, politicians, and, uh, Rob Lowe, took to Twitter to opportunistically push their own agendas, with the the ongoing migrant crisis, the Second Amendment, and military intervention in Syria being particularly egregious and common examples. Hari Kunzru, the author of a number of novels, including Gods Without Men, Transmission, and The Impressionist, has been calling out some of the worst instances on his own Twitter account.
