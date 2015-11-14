Ben Carson says he will fight terrorism with "things-that-they-don't-know-about resources."

Asked earlier this evening how he would respond as president to the Paris attacks, Carson responded with this garbled transmission of a sentence:

“I would be working with our allies, using every resource known to man: in terms of economic resources, in terms of covert resources … military resources … things-that-they-don’t-know-about resources … not to contain them, but to eliminate them, before they eliminate us.”

There are a lot of interpretations as to what that could mean, but the most plausible is that it’s nonsense. Carson’s response to a question about foreign policy during Thursday’s debate was also incoherent.