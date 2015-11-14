Les Halles, the largest cinema in Paris, 9:45 p.m.

James Bond single-handedly prevents a stadium bombing in Mexico City by kicking the plot’s mastermind out of a helicopter. The villain sticks metal fingernails in the eyes of a rival. A couple stands up and walks out. Then a second. It really is a pathetic film.

After a third group leaves, their phones buzzing, I tell my girlfriend to check the news on her phone. She has dozens of missed calls, urgent texts. Bombs have gone off at the Stade de France. After hesitating whether to announce to the remaining audience what’s going on, we decide not to alarm people, and instead creep out.

The metro is out of the question. Every taxi is taken. As we turn onto Rue du Louvre, my girlfriend’s phone rings again. It’s her brother. Shots have just been reported at Les Halles. Have we condemned the rest of the audience by staying silent? We begin to run.