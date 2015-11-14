One simple image conveys so much.

A blackened Eiffel Tower, not dissimilar from the real one that went dark while her country mourned, melded with the universal sign for peace, is ricocheting around the internet as a symbol of grief and solidarity.

It’s the work of French artist Jean Jullien, who told the Telegraph, “It was my most direct reaction. Usually when I draw, I make an image that will make people laugh, or communicate. But this time I felt like communicating something that made me and everybody very upset. It was just my way of sharing my reaction, of sharing a need for peace and solidarity in the face of such a disaster.”

Jullien is also responsible for another iconic image this year: a cartoon drawn in response to the shooting at French magazine Charlie Hebdo in January.