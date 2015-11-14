New Yorkers speak loudly, tell personal stories, crowd their listeners, wave their hands (a heritage of Italian and Jewish immigrants), and, when they feel friendly, complain to strangers to build solidarity. They make extreme statements—“That’s the most outrageous thing I’ve ever heard!”;“That’s one of the worst deals ever made, one of the worst contracts ever signed, ever, in anything!”—feeling strongly is a virtue, and friendly disagreement is read as productive and positive. As the presidential race has heated up, the two high-profile New Yorkers in the 2016 presidential race—the Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders, who is from a Jewish neighborhood in Brooklyn, and the Republican real estate mogul Donald Trump, who’s from upmarket Jamaica Estates, Queens—have nudged New York City English into the national conversation.

The New York conversational style is “high-involvement,” wrote Deborah Tannen, professor of linguistics at Georgetown University, in her book Conversational Style; it’s not “high-considerateness” like other American ways of speaking. “The risk of offending by not talking is deemed greater than the risk of offending by talking too much,” she has written. In the course of Tannen’s studies, she has seen no evidence the accent has fallen off, though linguists who study New York City English are hearing its sounds less frequently. “A New York ‘accent’ is much more than how you pronounce words,” Tannen told me over the phone.

According to New York City English, a new book by Michael Newman, professor of linguistics at Queens College (and a Queens native with a grouchy Brooklynese to do Bernie proud), the New York dialect has at least nineteen distinct vowel sounds, more than any other North American vowel system. Its hallmarks include the vowel in “thought” transposed to “coffee” and the dropped “r”, which varies with class. Trump pronounces his inconsistently, while Sanders rarely pronounces a final r, as in the phrase that’s become something of a trademark—“every othah majah country,” he says, referring to their superior health care policies. Trump and Sanders pronounce “hu” at the start of a word the same way, though for Sanders, this tendency comes out in “yooman,” and for Trump, it shows in “yooge.” Their accents, of course, also belie their age: Because of the generation they belong to, Trump and Sanders grew up in a New York where New York City English was more ubiquitous, according to the linguists I spoke to.

Still more expressive than the specific linguistic markers of the New York City English dialect is the accompanying conversational style; people with and without it, Tannen has written, can’t understand each other. Out-of-towners find New Yorkers aggressive, even rude, while to New Yorkers other interlocutors appear underinvolved or lukewarm. It sounds eerie when you think of the implications for our next president, but so do all cultural imperatives when you put them so dramatically. What’s more important: The New York style is so distinctive—and perhaps so misunderstood—that it partially explains Trump and Sanders’s success, even as it means that out-of-towners may be hearing their words in ways other than the candidates intend.

