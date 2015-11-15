Is the Sanders campaign sweating CBS's pivot to foreign policy hours before tonight's debate?

Citing unnamed “rival staffers” inside the Clinton and O’Malley campaigns, Yahoo News reports that top Sanders aide Mark Longabaugh exchanged heated words with a CBS representative on a conference call Saturday morning. According to the anonymous staffers, who were reportedly on the call with Longabaugh and CBS, the Sanders aide felt the network’s decision to partially re-focus the debate on foreign policy following the Friday night terrorist attacks on Paris was “not what any of us agreed to,” and constituted a change in the terms of the debate.



Reached for comment this afternoon by the New Republic, Sanders’s communication director Michael Briggs expressed no alarm over the re-focus, saying “we expect Paris and related issues will be the focus early on in the debate.”

But as of 5:00 pm, the Sanders campaign is evidently reporting the format of tonight’s debate will remain unchanged:

