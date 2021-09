Though the Sanders campaign has gone relatively light on the negativity so far, Sanders did not hesitate to confirm to CBS moderator John Dickerson that “any sensible person” would see Clinton’s vote for the Iraq war as directly related to the instability in the Middle East that has now given rise to ISIS.



In her response, Clinton reiterated that she views the Iraq war as a mistake, and emphasized the importance of better strategies moving forward.



worth remembering how much of ISIS' strength in Iraq comes from Saddam loyalists. rise very much linked to Iraq war as @BernieSanders says — Peter Beinart (@PeterBeinart) November 15, 2015