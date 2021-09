Female political candidates are scrutinized for their outfits and hair far more than their male counterparts. But the picture of Clinton articulating her foreign policy while wearing an enormous pearl necklace and matching earrings sends a powerful visual message about female leadership.

As has been noted endlessly, in 2008, Clinton’s advisers told her to play down her gender, to instead show “manly” strength. That’s not the calculation her campaign is making this time.