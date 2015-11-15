You are using an outdated browser.
The CBS debate is one of the ugliest we've seen so far—as in, visually hideous.

CBS News

CBS News apparently hoped to draw in the youngs with the design of the debate stage, but it is cruel to the eyes. Behind each candidate is a screen that, when cropped by the TV screen, is a big ugly square, as if it was designed for an Instagram crop. 

The screen is busy, with three layers, and too many words, and a disorienting diagonal. It’s even worse on the livestream, in which it’s surrounded by tweets and a graphic about “most tweeted issues” or “most tweeted per minute.” That created an absurd moment, just before commercial break, in which a Hillary Clinton tweet in Spanish appeared on screen next to Clinton, as if she were live-tweeting her own performance.

Elspeth Reeve


