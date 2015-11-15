The facts have finally found their way into the immigration debate.

Some of them have, anyway.

To listen to Republicans talk (howl? caterwaul?) about immigration, you’d think that the country was being overrun by barefooted, cantaloupe-calved Mexicans. In actuality, “net migration from Mexico likely reached zero in 2010, and since then more Mexicans have left the U.S. than have arrived,” according to Pew Research. Last year, more non-Mexicans than Mexicans were apprehended at the U.S. southern border.

Martin O’Malley, who’s taken quite a while to realize that he is the strongest candidate in either party on this issue, was kind enough to point this out in Saturday’s Democratic debate, shortly after referring to Donald “The Wall Will Be Built” Trump as an “immigrant-bashing carnival-barker.” It’s a small stone of reason in a great, surging river of fear. But it helps.



