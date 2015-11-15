You'll notice Democrats actually answer debate questions, instead of complaining about the media.

Democrats have not once taken issue with the way the CBS debate moderators have posed questions.

Contrast that with the CNBC debate with the GOP candidates. Several Republicans memorably used the moderators as a punching bag in what was otherwise a fairly substantive debate. Asked about taking the debt ceiling hostage, Ted Cruz shot back at the moderator, “The questions that have been asked so far in this debate illustrate why the American people don’t trust the media. This is not a cage match.” And the tactic worked. He got resounding applause from the audience, and used up his time complaining about the media so that he never actually answered the question. Donald Trump, for his part, also complained about the media.

Shockingly, Democrats simply answer the question, and move on. That either means the media—including conservative-friendly debate hosts like Fox News—is uniquely unfair to Republicans, or Democrats are the grown-ups who can tackle the substance of the questions.