In 2007 and 2008, Le Bataclan, a pagoda style building with bright red and yellow facades from the 1860s, received threats. The venue was hosting conferences and galas for Jewish organizations. (One was in support of the Israeli border police.) In 2011, a Belgian man named Farouk Ben Abbes, arrested in Egypt in conjunction with a terror attack that killed a French high school student, confessed that he was “planning an attack against the Bataclan.”

Yesterday, Laloux told an Israeli news channel that in fact he his brother had sold the concert hall this past September, and that he had since moved to Israel. After the attacks on Charlie Hebdo and the kosher supermarket Hyper Cacher in January, the Jewish Agency forecasted that 15,000 French Jews would—like Laloux—leave for Israel in 2015, more than double the number that left in 2014.

The terror-alert level in Paris has been high since then. But what could have prepared us for this? Satirists who drew the prophet Mohammed, Jews: these were groups of people who, in some awful sense, knew that they were hated—they had been warned. “Je suis Charlie,” millions of French people had said, posted, worn, then, in solidarity—solidarity with others that they (for the most part) knew they were not. The violence against Jews may have shocked, but it did not surprise. But what is the unifying factor, now?

Benjamin Canet, a hedge-fund analyst I met in the wake of the Charlie

Hebdo attacks, has been cautioning for months that France has under-reacted to the January attacks. Canet once was Secretary General of the French union of Jewish students, a position for which he required security. His father, Jacques Canet, is the chairman and president of the Grand Synagogue de la Victoire—Paris’s central synagogue, where Alfred Dreyfus and Lucie Eugénie Hadamard were married—but the younger Canet has become a permanent resident of New York. I wrote to him Friday night, and he assured me he and his family were all right. But he could not keep from lamenting, from warning again. He wrote:

The right measures were just not taken at the French and E.U. levels. Passport swiping, intelligence coordination, surveillance improvements are just not there. We’ll probably learn, like after the Thalys attack, that the terrorists were on lists but were not monitored. [The suspect Ismaël Omar Mostefaï had been blacklisted in 2010 due to extreme behaviors in Chartres, the French city where Mostefai lived] Or the government will try everything to hide it. There will be no ‘national unity’ this time. Or at least it won’t last because hopefully people will not buy the government’s empty words and will ask for real results. “Charlie journalists knew they were at risk…” And, “Jews, well, are Jews…” This time, will people finally understand that everyone’s a target?

My French cousin Lorraine wrote to me on Saturday, “It appears everyone I know is safe, and everyone that I know remotely knows someone who isn’t.” My mother called her mother’s friend Madeleine’s daughter, Pascale. One of Pascale’s daughters lost a teacher in Friday’s mayhem. “Her children are young,” my mother wrote me. “And as parents, it’s awful when you can’t protect your children and they know that.”

A friend in Paris who lives close to the Boulevard Voltaire was trying to figure out how to, whether to, celebrate her birthday. She decided to roast a chicken: Carrying on. An American lawyer friend who is working in France for the year sent pictures of young people gathered with candles at the foot of République. “Not even scared,” a banner read. He told me there was extra security outside synagogues and the Shoah memorial. There is always security outside synagogues. “I went to a party in the 10th and danced last night,” he texted me, “because fuck those guys.”

On Saturday, the owner of the Comptoir Voltaire told L’Express that the terrorist had come into the café calmly. He sat and he took in the scene at 253 Boulevard Voltaire, the sipping and chattering clientele. He waited to order before he detonated his suicide belt.