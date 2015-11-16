France has launched massive airstrikes against ISIS targets in Syria.

According to a statement from the French defense ministry, “The first target destroyed was used by Daesh [an Arabic acronym for ISIS] as a command post, jihadist recruitment center, and arms and munitions depot. The second held a terrorist training camp.” The targets are in the ISIS stronghold and “de-facto capital”of Raqqa, where the attackers are believed to have trained.

Iraqi intelligence had reportedly warned France of an impending assault on Thursday. According to the AP, however, “the Iraqis had no specific details on when or where the attack would take place, and a senior French security official told the AP that French intelligence gets this kind of communication ‘all the time’ and ‘every day.’”

Three brothers are believed to have taken part in the attack; one, Abdeslam Salah, is still at large. French police tweeted his picture earlier today and warned civilians not to interact with him as he is considered dangerous. An international warrant has also been issued for his arrest. The number of casualties has not changed since yesterday: it is still 129 dead and 352 wounded.