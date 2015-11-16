But no matter their club, these fans were serious about their love. They had to be, considering the cheapest BlazerCon tickets cost $225. (The VIP tickets set you back $425.) Unsurprisingly, the fans at this sold-out event were overwhelmingly white men, a demographic showing that strikes at the heart of the cultural divide in American soccer fandom. Men in Blazers, like NBC and FOX, are chasing typically white upper-middle class viewers who will buy their cable packages and turn up at pubs to watch their matches over pints of Guinness.

BlazerCon didn’t take into account the millions of American soccer fans who don’t fit this demographic. The MLS, for instance, has far and away the largest share of Hispanic viewers of any American sport: 34 percent to the NBA’s 12 percent. Nearly 40 percent of MLS fans make less than $40,000 a year. Despite the Premier League’s rising popularity, Univision’s broadcast of the Mexican league in the U.S. outperforms NBC’s coverage of the English league by 15 percent each season. These people were not at BlazerCon, and they would hardly consider Davies and Bennett the great saviors of American soccer culture.

Everton manager Roberto Martinez meets fans at BlazerCon.

The lineup at BlazerCon played into this divide. BlazerCon, with its parade of chief executives in impeccable suits, felt more like an industry conference than a fan gathering. It was a football convention almost entirely devoid of football, like Comic-Con with only producers and studio chiefs. The biggest draws were Everton manager Roberto Martinez, who signed autographs after his panel, and player-turned-pundit Alexi Lalas. But by and large, the people who spoke at BlazerCon were not people fans would know. It was a convention designed for rabid Men in Blazers fans, not football fans overall. Devotees could eat pies and drink Guinness, which Bennett and Davies do on the show, and buy thousand-dollar blazers—Men in Blazers crest in tow.

Bennett and Davies, whose web site says they “believe soccer is the American sport of the future,” called BlazerCon part of their attempt to expand the sport’s presence in America. Their goal is admirable, but BlazerCon was not the best way to do it. Soccer is often called the people’s game, beloved around the world for its simplicity and accessibility. At BlazerCon, most of those people were not included.