MacDonald, however, may win this round, given her apparent confusion of not just Yale but also the University of Missouri with the sort of place where David Brooks might take a $120,000 vacation:

There is no evidence that the University of Missouri denies equal opportunity to its black students; those black students, like every other student on campus, are surrounded by lavish educational resources, available to them for the asking on a color-blind basis. [….] Thousands of Chinese students would undoubtedly do anything for the chance to be ‘systemically oppressed’ by the University of Missouri’s stupendous laboratories and research funding.

The dodge MacDonald uses, in other words, is that the University of Missouri’s black students can’t possibly be dealing with racism because there are, on this planet, situations more dire than being a student at a state school in Missouri. Which, sure—this is something everyone but a clichéd Manhattan helicopter parent with a child who’s about to apply to college would accept. It’s unclear where these theoretical Chinese applicants, who are unlikely to meet with anti-black racism upon their theoretical matriculation, enter into it. As for the “lavish resources” and “stupendous laboratories,” I suppose the point, rhetorically, is to round up Mizzou’s schmanciness, so as to dismiss any and all complaints coming from its students as “first-world problems.”

So: The right has discovered privilege checking, and it isn’t any more useful this time around. That Yale students are generally from wealthier families than the general population doesn’t make their intellectual arguments incorrect. Nor does it somehow inoculate students from marginalized backgrounds against discrimination.

But let’s ask a bigger question: Are Yale students, all of them, privileged? Is that really the best term to describe the benefits that come with attending, and then being a graduate of, a top-three Ivy? Even the protestors’ supporters echo that refrain. Writes Yale professor Zareena Grewal, “Students realize that it’s an enormous privilege to be at a world-class university, but they also know that a dorm with two Steinways is worthless if you don’t feel welcome there.” And from Yale grad Perrye Proctor, along the same lines: “Yes, students at Yale are privileged but that doesn’t mean they need to keep their mouths shut.”

Students who make it to a place like Yale despite not being from the Bush dynasty or similar aren’t privileged, because “privilege” is about entrenched inequality, not a mix of hard work and good luck. It’s now acceptable to use “privilege” to describe even the state of being not quite as disadvantaged as someone else, and to do so even of the “someone else” being evoked is entirely theoretical. This is an unfortunate development, because it detracts from the very thing “privilege” is meant to convey: a state of general have-ish-ness. If you succeed despite a lack of privilege, your ensuing success isn’t privilege.