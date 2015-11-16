Obama saved his harshest words for Republican xenophobes. He was right to do so.

Conservatives are outraged that Obama this morning spoke less passionately about terrorists than about Republican candidates proposing a Christians-only policy for Syrian refugees.

Obama is much more comfortable condemning Republicans than Islamic radicals. — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) November 16, 2015

Wow. The strongest and most emotional part of this press conference is Obama attacking some admittedly ignorant statements from Republicans. — Eli Lake (@EliLake) November 16, 2015

This is supposed to reveal something about Obama—he apparently hates Republicans more than the jihadis he’s been bombing all year.



But Obama actually struck an appropriate rhetorical balance. First, there’s an unsexy but profound argument for not succumbing to nativist insistence that politicians pound their lecterns and denounce “radical Islam.” Obama’s disposition (and George W. Bush’s before him) facilitates coalition building, and denies ISIS easy recruitment tools.