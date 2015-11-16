Prior to Friday’s deadly terrorist attacks, Paris had been set to host a global party—the UN climate change conference known as COP21—at the end of the month. In scope and tone, there were echoes of the Olympics, with representatives from 127 countries gathering in the spirit of peace and cooperation, and thousands of onlookers flocking to cheer them on to a successful climate agreement. Flashy spectacles were to be as much a part of the entertainment as the negotiations themselves. Climate activists had organized marches on the eve and last day of the conference, and Al Gore planned a weekend concert from the foot of the Eiffel Tower. The climate conference has been years in the making, and boosted by a lot of hype.

Now, of course, everything has changed. Paris is no longer an opportunity for victory laps or feel-good concerts, and many of the conference’s side events have been canceled. A number of rallies and other festivities surrounding the conference will likely be called off as well. On Monday, organizers for the Global Climate March said that they want to go ahead with the protests as planned, but it’s unclear whether the French authorities will permit them to do so, given the security concerns. “We can think of few better responses to violence and terror than this movement’s push for peace and hope,” Nicolas Haeringer, French campaigner for the environmental group 350.org, one of the march’s organizers, said in a statement on Monday.

As for the conference itself, which will be held about 10 miles from the city center where the attacks took place, world leaders have pledged their resolve to attend. COP21 “will be held with enhanced security measures, but this is an absolutely indispensable action against climate change,” French Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius said, according to the Associated Press. The conference is “an essential meeting for humanity,” Prime Minister Manuel Valls Prime Minister Manuel Valls told TF1 television on Saturday. President Barack Obama will still speak in-person at the beginning of the conference, a White House official confirmed over the weekend.

There’s no foreseeable effect on the outcome of the talks, either. “I don’t see these attacks having any substantial bearing on the substance of the negotiations, as opposed to Copenhagen, for example, where the 2008-2009 global economic crisis did raise doubts about the costs associated with climate action,” Alden Meyer, director of strategy and policy for the Union of Concerned Scientists, told Bloomberg.