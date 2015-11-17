Seibert, a dance critic for The New York Times, doesn’t seem to have consulted these fine scholars, which is a shame because their analyses might have helped him expand his own. Take, for instance, this description of a performance by Billy Kersands, a black man who performed in blackface, which Seibert quotes from one of Kersands’s contemporaries. Kersands would “lie flat on his stomach and beat first his head and then his toes against the stage to keep time with the orchestra. He would look at his feet to see how they were keeping time, and then, looking out at the audience, he would say, ‘Ain’t this nice? I get seventy-five dollars a week for doing this!’”

Seibert notes that Kersands’s joke has a “double edge,” but that description barely touches its nuances. Kersands, an accomplished dancer whose gliding Virginia Essence was said to be the best of his era, was getting paid to beat the floor? That in itself could be a jab at white expectations—no sophisticated movement here!—or an opportunity for Kersands to brag about how easily he manipulated his onlookers. At the same time, his stance sounds like that of a man who’s been beaten down, his lines a lament for the way he’s degraded himself for money. Kersands, after all, was famous for stuffing billiard balls into his mouth. This was percussive movement as profit, pleasure, and pain.

But such analyses may not be part of Seibert’s agenda. In his conclusion he tells you that a good performance will make “the questions”—about tap’s hybrid status as music and as dance, about its range and its power—“go away.” Seibert cares, first and foremost, about the dance as dance. He’s done a marvelous job tracking that dance, too, digging deep into primary sources to help you see, and hear, dozens of tappers from the nineteenth-century to the present: William Henry Lane (a.k.a. “Master Juba”), George Primrose, Harland Dixon, Eddie Rector, Peg-Leg Bates, Bill Bailey, John “Bubbles” Sublett, Jeni Legon, Ruby Keeler, Harold and Fayard Nicholas, Eleanor Powell, Paul Draper, The Berry Brothers, Donald O’Connor, Jane Goldberg, Lynn Dally, Gregory Hines, Savion Glover, Dormeshia Sumbry Edwards, Michelle Dorrance—the list goes on. Seibert generously invites both the famous and nearly forgotten into his pages, making a case for why each of them matters as an artist. This is a big tent approach to dance history, and it’s an admirable one.

Seibert follows tap from the minstrel stage to the Vaudeville palace, where it thrived on both black and white circuits. By the thirties, tap was recognized as a uniquely American art form, popularized by some of the biggest movie stars of the era, including Fred Astaire, Ruby Keeler, Shirley Temple, and Bill Robinson. Robinson was the rare black artist who crossed over to become popular with white audiences, but even he had to bend to type. On Vaudeville, he was a nattily dressed ambassador of Harlem sophistication, but in Hollywood, he had to play servants.

Black performers had fewer chances for national recognition—and for money—than their white contemporaries. That made it harder to accept as mere rhetorical bluster the claims white artists sometimes made about their own, isolated genius, such as Gilda Gray’s assertion, in 1927, that she invented the shimmy—a dance move black Americans were doing before she was born. Ditto the ludicrous title Ned Wayburn, an accomplished white teacher and choreographer, gave to himself: “Inventor of Ragtime.”



Yet white performers were sometimes forthright about how much they learned from, and admired, black artists: Wayburn also said that he learned ragtime from a black piano player. Such stories can be attempts to express admiration or pay a cultural debt. At the same time, they let white Americans imply that their own moves and music are “authentic,” anointed with perceived black coolness, even black approval. Witness Fred Astaire riffing on the rhythms of black musicians and laborers in Shall We Dance, then being applauded by those same black men. As the critic Joel Dinerstein has pointed out, the closing shot acknowledges “only the appreciation—and not the contribution—of those who provided the aesthetic materials of his art.” In other words, love and theft did not perish with the nineteenth century.

Tap, on the other hand, seemed close to perishing, around the middle of the twentieth century. For decades, tap dancers had been able to find work touring in the remnants of vaudeville, gigging in clubs, performing with jazz bands, occasionally even cutting soundies for moving picture jukeboxes or appearing as specialty acts in film or Broadway musicals. But musicals were changing. Instead of a string of potentially show-stopping numbers, hung together by a thin plot, musicals increasingly used dance to develop plots and move them along. For that, choreographers began turning to ballet, which seemed to allow for a greater range of expressive capability. New, bebop jazz and the venues where it was performed didn’t make room for tappers; and while TV variety shows, the closest thing America had to vaudeville, still featured tappers, these were isolated gigs, no way to earn a living.

Seibert tracks tap’s survival through these difficult years and into its revival, in the 1970s, when younger dancers like Bufalino cultivated fresh audiences and gave older tappers new chances to perform. (One member of that scene, Constance Valis Hill, now a professor of dance at Hampshire College, recently wrote her own, wonderful history of tap dance, Tap Dancing America: A Cultural History.) As the years went on, new masters like Gregory Hines and Savion Glover continued to honor the elders, and today, dancers from across the world use tap to forge their own forms of expression.

Instructors demonstrate a new dance composed by Fred Astaire, 1947. Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Seibert is a tap dancer himself, and his writing on technique is illuminating. Comparing Gene Kelly and Fred Astaire, for example, he doesn’t stop with the commonplace distinction between Kelly’s muscular, man-of-the-people attitude and Astaire’s aristocratic elegance. Rather, he explains that for all Kelly’s graceful movement quality, “his rhythms were utterly predictable, with an Irish lilt and a triplet feel. In the age of swing, he seldom swung.” Astaire, on the other hand, hammered out sophisticated jazz rhythms; he was both dancer and musician.

Seibert also includes a bang-up description of his own experiences at the Sunday night tap jams that the great Buster Brown used to hold at Swing 46 in Manhattan. Brown models the all-inclusive ethos Seibert values most: he wanted everyone who showed up to have a chance to dance, Seibert included. “And so it was that Brian Seibert, a bespectacled white guy in khakis and a button-down shirt, entered the Swing 46 mix. As I hopped onstage, Buster announced, ‘Ladies and gentlemen, here’s Duane!”

This is masterful storytelling. Seibert has painted himself in familiar and humble strokes—a dorky white guy, all of whom look alike to Buster Brown—even as he establishes his own cred. At the end of each Sunday jam, everyone who’d showed up, no matter their age, background, or ability, “would crowd the stage for the Shim Sham, a routine from the 1920s, designed to be easy enough for anybody to do,” and “the group was held together, just barely, by routine and rhythm.”

Group dancing works, but it can get messy, and even orderly routines fall apart: a chorus girl steps out of line; someone gets hurt; disaster strikes. That’s what happens at the end of the 1932 Vitaphone soundie Pie Pie Blackbird, best remembered today—if at all—as the first time Fayard and Harold Nicholas, two of the greatest tappers of all time, appeared on film. In the opening scene, Nina Mae McKinney, dressed as a Mammy, sings them a song about how “the master says it takes a blackbird to make the sweetest kind of pie.” Suddenly there’s a giant pie onscreen, its crust opening to reveal the “blackbirds” inside: Eubie Blake and his band. Eventually the Nicholas Brothers, attired in chef’s whites, come back out for what Seibert cleverly calls a “challenge dance to set before a king.” Their tapping is thrilling, almost reckless, and so scorches the scene that smoke begins to drift around their feet. Flames sweep across the screen. The music stops. Taps keep time for terrified screams.

When the fire vanishes, all that remains of the performers are skeletons, who keep playing music and dancing. Seibert explains the film as “a disturbing joke about ‘hot’ jazz,” but it’s not funny. Intentionally or not, Pie Pie Blackbird is haunting, impossible to watch without thinking about the violence done to black bodies, the ugly stereotypes surrounding black entertainers (it’s in their bones!), and apocalyptic visions of America’s history of racism. In the old nursery rhyme, four and twenty blackbirds baked in a pie come out to seek revenge: they fly out and peck off peoples’ noses. The skeletons in Pie Pie Blackbird don’t get that far. But if you think tap dance isn’t filled with ghosts, you’re wrong.