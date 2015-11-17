Americans are more Islamophobic than they were four years ago.

That’s the disturbing finding from a survey released today by the Public Religion Research Institute. Fifty-six percent of Americans surveyed agree that the values of Islam are at odds with American values, up from 47 percent in 2011. Christians—especially white Protestants—are the most likely to hold negative views of Islam.

Public Religion Research Institute

The report also breaks down the survey results by political affiliation, and the outcome isn’t that surprising: Over three-quarters of Republicans think Islam is incompatible with the American way of life. With their callous responses to the Syrian refugee crisis, Ted Cruz, Chris Christie, and the rest of the GOP candidates seem to be giving voters exactly what they want.