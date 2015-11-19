Is it? Hickey’s not the first to say so. The Danish critic and artist Peder Jansson, for one, once lamented, “I find it hard to understand how anyone can think either about composition or style when they are in the middle of a war situation, among physically and mentally dying and murdered people.” But photographers can and do, even when their aesthetic favors the chaotic over the calm. A messy war photo is not inherently an honest one; like even the most tranquil shot, it is another deliberate, crafted interpretation of reality. To claim otherwise is to ignore photography’s inherent limitations.

Even if one buys the argument about the hazards of beauty, it’s hard to see how the Times is an flagrant offender. Unlike Salgado and Nachtwey’s highly specific, undeniably artful aesthetics, the front-page photos that run in the Times are, by comparison, fairly standard fare—the sort of everyday, professional photojournalism that largely transmits information. In fact, many of the photos in the book were taken by photographers from Reuters, Getty, and the Associated Press and have therefore likely made the covers of many other newspapers around the world. If Shields has an argument with the Times’s front-page photographs, therefore, he’s really making an argument against contemporary war photography in general.

The front page of the New York Times, March 26, 2003. The New York Times

In Shields’s view, however, the choice to run these particular images says something specific and nefarious about the Times—he sees it as what he describes as the paper’s long-held tradition of appeasing government. It began, he wrote, with Jewish publisher Adolph Ochs’s deliberate underreporting of the Holocaust in order to avoid appearing biased or contradicting the Roosevelt administration’s slowness to act on the crisis in Europe. Since then, Shields writes, the Times and the U.S. government “use each other to instantiate their own authenticity.” The paper “knows precisely what truth the power wants told and then prints the truth as the first draft of history,” he says.



This is a hard position to defend, even though in recent history the Times made some missteps; eleven years ago, in 2004, the paper’s editorial board issued a mea culpa for “problematic articles” during the lead-up to the Iraq war that relied on the same informants whose shaky accounts were confirmed by government officials eager to start a war. But to suggest that the paper—the one that published the Pentagon Papers, and, more recently, the WikiLeaks trove and Edward Snowden’s privacy revelations—has some sort of deep-seated and special pro-government agenda just doesn’t hold up. Moreover, arguing that it has any more interest in maintaining a “normative position” than any other major, non-dissident private media organization sounds like conspiracy theorizing.

Photographs are subjective, but presented as they are in Shields’ book—with their captions buried in the back of the book—readers are forced to first evaluate them according to Shields’s own, rigid interpretation. Were the photographs presented in a less constrictive way, however, the reader certainly might find alternative meanings in the imagery. A photo in the “Pietà” section, for instance, which is meant to demonstrate how “mourning is always muted and respectful,” shows exactly the opposite: A Palestinian man holding the bloody body of a boy killed by Israeli rockets wails, his eyes clenched in agony, as mayhem swirls around him. A photo in the “Nature” section, meanwhile, of an Army officer walking through a poppy field in Afghanistan, seems like an ironic, if mostly harmless, take on the contrast between life and death. Shields, however, wants the photo to serve as example of how the Times makes military action out to be “a habitat, the preserve of masculine desire for war.”