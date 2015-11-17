Is Donald Trump psychic?

Speaking in Tennessee last night, Trump said, “In my book I predicted terrorism because I can feel it. I can feel it like I feel a good location ... I really believe I have an instinct for this kind of thing.” The book in question is The America We Deserve, which was published in 2000 and “warned of Osama bin Laden,” according to the New York Daily News. (The Daily News also points out that Trump “predicted weapons of mass destruction would be used against an American city,” which hasn’t happened yet.)

As the second-worst skit on the Trump-hosted episode of SNL very, very gently pointed out, Donald Trump is fond of making absurd, self-aggrandizing promises. (The worst skit was the music producer one, which was awful.) This seems to be one of them—if Trump were really psychic, how would you explain all of the bankruptcies? The “taking care of advantages in the law” argument works for a businessman, but not a psychic.

U.S. presidents have relied on psychics before (Hello, Jeane Dixon!), but to the best of my knowledge, a person with psychic abilities has never occupied the White House. Trump, if elected, would be the first—as long as he’s telling the truth about his extra-sensory feelings, of course.