It needs saying, even if it is painful to hear, that the men who carried out these attacks were Muslims. But our description of them cannot end there because that’s not all they were, and reducing this to Islam is as intellectually shallow as excluding Islam from the conversation altogether. They were also murderous fanatics. Perhaps they were devout and prayed five times a day like many Muslims I know, including members of my own family. Perhaps they rarely prayed. Neither scenario would explain what made these outwardly normal men simultaneously open their Korans and reach for their kalashnikovs. Clearly something happened in their heads before they touched the scriptures.

Radical jihadists are often described as nihilists. The senseless nature of their carnage and the incomprehensibility of their bloodshed all stretch the English language to its limits, so “nihilism” has become a catch-all term to describe any act of mass violence that defies our basic morality. If our vocabulary exists to provide form to thought and to reality, it lacks a precise term for such killers because they are still a relatively new phenomenon. But nihilism is not an accurate term for them. Properly defined, nihilism is the rejection of all moral and political principles, the annihilation of all meaning. The radical jihadist does not lack principles; he has a plethora of them and he sticks to them with a pathologically extreme certainty. James Baldwin, in The Fire Next Time, wrote: “The most dangerous creation of any society is the man who has nothing to lose.” What of a man who thinks he has everything to gain by pulling the trigger?

The radical jihadist, full of resentment and lusting for eternal glory, has a set of goals that are absurd for their contradictions: the imposition of a worldwide theocracy as well as a plan to kill every person who would actually inhabit such an empire; the desire to recreate a fabled seventh-century utopia and the desire to escape from the world at the earliest possible date; the willingness to straddle the line Islam draws between suicide, which is punished with eternal damnation, and martyrdom in holy war, which is blessed with eternal reward. “The suicide bomber,” Bernard Lewis observed, takes “a considerable risk on a theological nicety.” Only a man so certain of his principles, and so devoid of critical thought, would take such a gamble with hell and heaven.

All of these goals ultimately pull Islam and history backwards and forwards at the extremes, so that the theocratic utopia is only a prelude to the end of times, when the one-eyed anti-Christ (known as Dajjal) will return and the world will face the Day of Judgment.

The jihadists kill expecting rewards in heaven, and with full appreciation for the vast mayhem they are causing. Osama Bin Laden: “These youths love death as you love life.” Mohamed Atta, the lead 9/11 hijacker, in a note found in his suitcase: “Be happy and cheerful, be relaxed and feel secure.” And from a popular jihadist text titled The Management of Savagery, widely read by ISIS cadres: “One who previously engaged in jihad knows that it is naught but violence, crudeness, terrorism, frightening (others), and massacring.”