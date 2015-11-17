Hillary Clinton pulled a fast one on the Benghazi committee.

At least according to Republican Congressman Lynn Westmoreland, who in a recent speech complained that allowing Hillary to testify on television was a tactical failure and “stepping into a trap.” According to Westmoreland, “We should have known that she was going to go on and just stall, debate, filibuster, on these answers to make it go as long as possible, so we would look cruel.”

By Westmoreland’s account, Clinton is more than a clever politician. She seems to be a superwoman of some kind, perhaps even a Jedi master, able to sway the weak minds of Republican lawmakers and make them behave in a self-destructive way on national television. If Clinton is as powerful as Westmoreland apparently thinks, she has the makings of a great president.