Morrissey is going to win this year's bad sex in fiction award.

Erica Jong, Lauren Groff, Joshua Cohen, and Aleksander Hemon were also among the nominees, which were named by the Literary Review earlier today. But this is Morrissey’s to lose. The Guardian flagged (and partially published) this excerpt in its report:

Eliza and Ezra rolled together into the one giggling snowball of full-figured copulation, screaming and shouting as they playfully bit and pulled at each other in a dangerous and clamorous rollercoaster coil of sexually violent rotation with Eliza’s breasts barrel-rolled across Ezra’s howling mouth and the pained frenzy of his bulbous salutation extenuating his excitement as it smacked its way into every muscle of Eliza’s body except for the otherwise central zone.

Slate published an excellent breakdown of this scene earlier this year, which asked important questions like, “Has Morrissey ever had sex?”

The bad sex award was created 23 years ago “to draw attention to poorly written, perfunctory, or redundant passages of sexual description in modern fiction, and to discourage them.” This year’s prize, which will almost certainly go to Morrissey, will be awarded on December 1.