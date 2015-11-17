You are using an outdated browser.
"We see the game as a show of solidarity, and a show of defiance."

Clive Rose/Getty Images

So said England manager Roy Hodgson about tonight’s match between England and France. Only four days after the attacks in Paris, including one during a Germany-France game, the French national team stepped onto the pitch in London. On the bench were two players directly affected by Friday’s attacks: Lassana Diarra, whose cousin was murdered, and Antoine Griezmann, whose sister escaped the Bataclan shooting.  

Fans from both sides joined in a rousing rendition of “La Marseillaise,” the French national anthem, to which the French government had this response:

Some fans had an even better idea:

Sadly, it didn’t seem to catch.

Elaine Teng


