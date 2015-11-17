Here is what John Kasich should call his new Judeo-Christian government agency, ranked.

To defeat ISIS, the Ohio governor and presidential candidate is proposing a new agency to promulgate Judeo-Christian values around the world, specifically in China, Iran, Russia, and the Middle East.
Never mind that Russia is predominantly Christian. What should this as yet unnamed agency be called? We put our heads together and came up with some recommendations:
8. The Agency for Abrahamic Values (But Not Islam)
7. Jews for Jesus
6. The American Christmakkah Institute
5. Total Christ Awareness
4. The U.S. Department of Jesus
3. We All Like The Old Testament
2. The Department of Defense
1. A Judeo-Christian Agency