Bobby Jindal has dropped out of the presidential race.

In an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News on Tuesday night, Jindal said he just couldn’t excite voters. “We spent a lot of time developing detailed policy papers,” he said. “Given this crazy, unpredictable election season, clearly there wasn’t an interest in those policy papers.”

Jindal had not been able to rise far enough in polls to move from the undercard Republican debates to the main stage. His national polling average at Real Clear Politics was 0.3 percent. “This isn’t my time,” the Louisiana governor said. Yet he still took the opportunity to pander on the refugee crisis. “Immigration without integration is not immigration, it’s invasion,” Jindal said.