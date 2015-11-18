I met U Ba Myo Thein at 3:45 pm on election day, 15 minutes before polls closed in Myanmar’s first relatively free and fair election in over two decades. He was distracted. Gulping coffee, Thein answered questions posed through a translator, while checking one of his cell phones for updates from his campaign manager and using another phone to gab enthusiastically to a stream of well-wishers. At that moment, Thein seemed like any other well-practiced politician. It was hard to imagine that only five years earlier he had been in the 20th year of a jail sentence at Thayet prison, one of the Burmese military regime’s most brutal and notorious detention centers for political prisoners.

There is no better sign of the momentousness of Myanmar’s elections earlier this month than that so many former political prisoners—experts put their number at around 80—won election and will now be entering parliament. When military rule was established in 1962, Myanmar’s generals quickly established a gulag of massive, dungeon-like prisons throughout the country, which were used to incarcerate anyone accused of challenging the regime. The former prisoners I met spoke about the misery of the food rations, the utter lack of reading materials, the cruelty of the wardens, the extremely cramped conditions, and the cell-mates who went mad.

Former political prisoners were put in prison for reasons ranging from the very petty to the more substantial. Tint Lwin, who won a seat on Yangon’s regional parliament this election, was stripped of his job at a local bank and locked away for five years for distributing a white paper on the country’s economic policy that was deemed too critical by the regime. U Ba Myo Thein, meanwhile, had been arrested in 1990 for helping to coordinate between student dissidents and ethnic rebels who were battling the Burmese military in far-off provinces. Both candidates ran as candidates for the National League of Democracy (NLD), the party led by Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, which seeks to limit the military’s role in governance and which earned a landslide victory this election.

The NLD—from top to bottom—is an organization stacked with former political prisoners. Suu Kyi herself served 15 years under military-imposed house arrest. When her British husband acquired a terminal form of cancer, and requested to visit his wife once before he died, the military authorities rejected the request.