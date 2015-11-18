The latest on Paris and its aftermath.

A seven-hour siege of an apartment harboring suspected terrorists in the northern suburb of Saint Denis ended with a gun battle and a woman blowing herself up with a suicide vest. Another suspect was killed and seven were arrested. Several police were injured, and a police dog, “a Malinois named Diesel,” was killed. The Washington Post reports the police may have been targeting Abdelhamid Abaaoud, the Belgian citizen believed to be the ringleader of the Paris attacks and the link between the assailants (all identified as European nationals) and ISIS-central in Syria. But previous reports had placed Abaaoud in Syria, where his own family had prayed he would die on the battlefield. One of the eight suspected principal assailants, Salah Abdeslam, remains at large.

Meanwhile, the French government says it has finally identified all 129 people killed in the attacks. President Francois Hollande also affirmed France would welcome 30,000 new refugees over the next two years, saying, “Life goes on.”