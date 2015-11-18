Jeb Bush says free college is a lot like when you're a crab in a jacuzzi and then you're dead.

Bush was attacking Bernie Sanders’s proposal for free college tuition in South Carolina on Tuesday night, The New York Times reports, when he faltered while trying to explain how creeping socialism is “insidious, because you don’t see it until it’s over.” He continued, “It’s like the crabs in the, you know, whatever—the crabs in the boiling water.”

A member of the audience threw Bush a life line: “Frogs.” Yes! The frogs. “The frogs,” Bush said. “You think it’s warm, and it feels pretty good and then it feels like you’re in a whirlpool—you know, a Jacuzzi or something. ... And then you’re dead. That’s how this works.”

Jeb has long been considered the best speaker of the Bush family. During the 2004 presidential campaign, the New Yorker noted, “Jeb has always been the brainiest, most articulate male member of his family—he suffers from none of the dyslogia that afflicts his father and his brother.” It’s like that thing where there’s a stick that’s not that high off the ground, and you jump over it, and it’s not that hard.