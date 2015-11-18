Stephen Colbert thinks Republicans should get over themselves, get used to saying "President Trump."

As Trump continues to lead the polls and defy the establishment’s beloved “rule of gravity” for unorthodox, anti-establishment candidates, some Republicans are starting to freak out—some so much so that they want to draft Mitt Romney, who is almost certainly not the candidate the GOP base is clamoring for. Last night, in a bit that wouldn’t have been out of place on The Colbert Report, Stephen Colbert had a message for these Republicans: “Instead of fighting this wave, learn to enjoy drowning. Just take a deep breath of water, and say ‘President Trump.’”