The trailer for the Derek Zoolander Center For Kids Who Can't Read Good And Wanna Learn To Do Other Stuff Good Two is here.

15 years after being really, really ridiculously good looking, Derek Zoolander is back and he’s old and lame and, it seems, completely washed up in Zoolander 2. From the trailer, it seems like a decade and a half hasn’t had much of an effect on the film’s titular hero or its writers: this movie is going to be very, very stupid and I will probably watch it several hundred times. Zoolander 2 will also star Will Ferrell (Mugatu), Kirstin Wigg (Violet Bouregarde), Justin Bieber (getting murdered to try to make us love him again), and Benedict Cumberbatch (a joke that’s really not acceptable anymore).