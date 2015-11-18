In the latest issue of its magazine, ISIS claims this soda can bomb took down a Russian airliner.

Earlier today, the terrorist group released the twelfth issue of its magazine Dabiq, which is named after the Syrian town that will supposedly play an important role in the apocalypse. The cover features an image from the terror attacks that took place in Paris on Friday and the headline “Just Terror.” On the bottom of the third page of the magazine, there’s an image of a Schweppes soda can that the magazine claims contained “the IED used to bring down the Russian airliner.” Earlier today, Russia’s Federal Security Service announced that the bomb that blew up the plane traveling from Sharm el-Sheikh to St. Petersburg in late October was probably in the cabin of the plane, not the cargo hold. All 224 people aboard the plane were killed when it exploded over the Sinai desert.

