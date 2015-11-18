Isis Books & Gifts, a New Age shop in Colorado, has been repeatedly vandalized this year.

The store, which has been in business for 35 years, is named after the Egyptian god and has no connection to the Islamic State, but vandals have repeatedly targeted it because of its name. Over the past few months, its glass door was shattered and someone threw paint over its windows. Over the weekend, someone broke one of the store’s signs by throwing rocks at it.

“We’re all very heartbroken [about the Paris attacks] so I don’t know if somebody walking down the street just saw our name on the sign and kind of lost it for a moment and threw a rock through it,” the store’s owner Karen Charboneau-Harrison told KDVR. “Or if it was an ignorant person who actually thought this was a bookstore for terrorists, I don’t know.”



According to the “Why Isis?” section of its website, “We chose the name ‘Isis’ for our store because Isis is the name of the great Egyptian Goddess who has been venerated for thousands of years. She is the Goddess of healing, magic, family, nature, and of rebirth. Our mission is to honor world wisdom traditions and help people find the spiritual tools that they need to enrich their lives.”