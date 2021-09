Boko Haram.

ISIS, of course, is at the forefront of everyone’s minds these days, particularly given last week’s attacks in Paris. But a new report out from The Institute for Economics and Peace says that the Nigerian Islamic extremist group is actually deadlier: “Deaths attributed to Boko Haram increased by 317 per cent in 2014 to 6,644. ISIL was responsible for 6,073 terrorist deaths.”

Read the full report here.