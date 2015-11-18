Just a year a so ago, the phrase “identity politics” had a musty and arcane air to it, redolent as it was of early 1990s campus battles over issues of gender and racial representation. Yet very quickly and unexpectedly, identity politics has gained a new urgency—not just because of the renewal of campus activism at places like Yale and Mizzou, but even more importantly because national politics has become infused with issues of group definition. In a time when the economy is still struggling to escape the Great Recession and where Middle Eastern turmoil still dominates the headlines, it would be natural to assume that the next presidential election would be about the economics or foreign policy. Yet in both the Republican and Democratic debates, identity politics has increasingly shaped and colored all other topics.

Economics and foreign policy haven’t gone away, but they are increasingly being talked about in terms of identity. The debate over accepting Syrian refugees has been a prime example, with Republicans citing not just purported security fears but also playing up the idea that America’s supposed Judeo-Christian identity is under threat—as evidenced by Ted Cruz’s suggestion that only Christian refugees be admitted. On the left, the strongest argument for accepting refugees is also rooted in a conception of identity—that as a pluralist nation with international moral obligations, the United States has a duty to accept these refugees. Identity is the inescapable prism through which American national politics is now viewed.

Donald Trump has made a hardline stance against undocumented immigrants the central topic of debate on the Republican side. Trump’s advocacy of deporting all undocumented immigrants isn’t just a matter of economics or even of the supposed criminality he attributes to Mexicans immigrants (who he famously described en masse as “rapists.”) Rather, immigration for Trump is fundamentally a matter of national identity: A county that doesn’t have absolute control of its borders is for him a non-entity. “We either have a country or we don’t have a country,” Trump insisted in the fourth GOP debate, hosted by Fox Business. “But we have no choice if we’re going to run our country properly and if we’re going to be a country.”

This issue of national identity is firmly linked with race, which is why Trump hasn’t hesitated to draw attention to Jeb Bush’s Mexican-born wife or to suggest that Marco Rubio favors amnesty because he is the son of Cuban immigrants. A similar racial cast could be detected in Trump’s suggestion that Ben Carson was unfit to be president because of his “pathological” temper—which, as Dara Lind rightly noted on vox.com, carried with it undertones of the “black savage” trope.