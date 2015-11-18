Tucker Carlson hits a new low with his website's article on "hot" Syrian refugees.

Carlson, the founder and editor-in-chief of The Daily Caller, is famous for his bow ties, but it takes more than dapper dressing to make a gentleman. Amid the xenophobic trash that has disgraced the discussion of Syrian refugees, his website has published what is hands down the most awful piece of trolling on the subject. “13 Syrian Refugees We’d Take Immediately” is a listicle featuring photos of “Syria-sly hot” women.

Of course, one can’t expect more from The Daily Caller, which has a history of frat-boy sexism, as when Tucker’s brother Buckley referred to a Bill de Blasio spokesperson as “a self-righteous bitch.”