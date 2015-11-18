Correction of the day.

Ryu Spaeth/November 18, 2015Correction of the day.From our friends at @nytpolitics:Ben Carson gets weekly briefings on foreign policy so aides "can make him smart." https://t.co/3Oqx1wnufp pic.twitter.com/av3WRMl2At— NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) November 17, 2015 Correction: Carson aides say he needs weekly foreign policy briefings to "make him smart"; didn't say he'd had them https://t.co/wEnleulrCs— NYT Politics (@nytpolitics) November 18, 2015 Ryu Spaeth @RyuSpaethRyu Spaeth is an editor at New York magazine.Read More: Ben Carson, Election 2016, Republican Primary 2016