Roanoke mayor doesn't understand history, plans to repeat it.

In a statement released today, Mayor David Bowers called for all Roanoke Valley governmental and non-governmental organizations to stop providing assistance to Syrian refugees until he feels that “normalcy has been restored.”

Later in his missive, Bowers muses:



I am reminded that President Franklin D. Roosevelt felt compelled to sequester Japanese foreign nationals after the bombing of Pearl Harbor, and it appears that the threat of harm to America from Isis now is just as real and serious as that from our enemies then.

A few points for Bowers’s consideration: