National Book Awards go to Ta-Nehisi Coates and Adam Johnson.

Coates won the nonfiction award for his searing letter to his teenage son, Between the World and Me, while Johnson took home the fiction prize for Fortune Smiles, a short story collection.

Coates gave an exceptional speech, dedicating the award to the memory of his friend Prince Jones, who was murdered by a police officer 15 years ago. “I have been waiting 15 years for this moment. When Prince Jones died there were no cameras, there was nobody else watching. I’m a black man in America. I can’t punish that officer ... Between the World and Me comes out of that place.”

Johnson, a dark horse candidate, seemed surprised that he had won. His speech focused mainly on his time as a National Book Award judge and on the other nominees, whom he praised effusively.